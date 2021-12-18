Noise Beads TWS Earbuds launched in India; Specs, price and more

Noise has silently launched the Noise beads with a metallic finish and the company has claimed that it will offer up to 18 hours of listening time. The newly launched Noise Beads true wireless stereo earbuds have touch controls and support voice assistants. The all new true wireless stereo earbuds have a beads like design and they come with a compact charging case similar to other wireless earbuds in the market. The Noise Beads earbuds come in two colour options. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the all new Noise Beads earbuds.

Noise Beads TWS Earbuds: Specifications

Noise unveiled the beads true wireless stereo earbuds with an ergonomic design and silicone tips to make sure it fits conveniently. These true wireless stereo earbuds include Bluetooth v5.1 as a connectivity option and are paired with a Hyper Sync technology. These earbuds are IPX5 certified for splash resistance and the weight of each buds are grams. The Noise Beads true wireless stereo earbuds are paired with a compact charging case similar to other wireless earbuds and the charging case has a USB type-C port.

There are dedicated batteries inside each earbud that offers a seven hours of listening time on a single charge. The total playback time with the charging case is said to be 18 hours. The earbuds include features such as voice assistant support- Siri and Google Assistant and touch controls that lets the user to either pick or reject calls, pause or play music and more. The Noise Beads TWS earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The details about the frequency range, drivers and other details have not been announced by the company.

Noise Beads TWS Earbuds: Price in india and availability

The newly launched Noise true wireless stereo earbuds are priced at Rs 1,499 in India and it cam be purchased from Amazon. This is an introductory price that has been offered by the company and the original price of the Noise Beads TWS earbuds is Rs 3,499. It will go on sale from 24th December.

For more tech related news susbcribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.