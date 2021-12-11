Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds launched in India; Specifications and price

Noise launched the Buds Prima true wireless stereo earbuds in India on Friday. The earbuds come with the environmental noise cancellation feature and offer a backup of up to 42 hours. It has an in-ear design and it comes with a stem that has sensors onboard. The Noise Buds Prima true wireless stereo comes in three colour options and has a 44 ms low latency gaming mode that can be activated when needed. The company has offered a quad mic setup for better call quality. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the Noise Buds Prima TWS earbuds.

Noise Buds Prima TWS earbuds: Specifications

The Noise Buds Prima true wireless stereo earbuds have been listed on the company’s official website. The key features of this newly launched earbuds include a stem design with interchangeable eartips, up to 42 hours of battery life and they have a quad mic setup for better call quality. The true wireless stereo earbuds from Noise include the environmental noise cancellation feature and support Instacharge technology that offers 2 hours of playtime with 10 minutes of charge.

For seamless gameplay, the Noise Buds Prima comes with 44 ms low latency gaming mode. It features 6 mm drivers and supports HyperSync technology to make sure it gets connected to paired devices as soon as it is taken out of the case. The company has offered touch controls to attend or reject calls, play or pause music and initiate voice assistance. It comes with Google Assistant voice support and Siri. The Noise Buds Prima true wireless stereo earbuds are IPX5 certified for water resistance.

Noise Buds Prima TWS earbuds: Price in India and availability

The Noise Buds Prima true wireless stereo earbuds was launched in India and has been listed on Flipkart and the official website of the company. However, the company’s official website does not reveal the pricing of these earbuds but the earbuds are listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 1,799 in India. The Noise Buds Prima true wireless stereo earbuds will be available for sale from 14th December in Black, White and Cream colour options.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.