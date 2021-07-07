Noise ColorFit Qube smartwatch launched in India; here are the details

The Noise ColorFit Qube is one of the most affordable smartwatches in India at Rs 2,499. The wearable comes with a handful of fitness tracking features, apart from a long seven days of battery life.

Popular wearable accessories manufacturer Noise has expanded its range of smartwatches in India. The brand’s latest product is called the Noise ColorFit Qube, and it has arrived as an affordable wearable offering. The Noise ColorFit Qube comes with a number of sensors including a heart rate tracker. The wearable flaunts a square display and a round dial button on the right side that lets you navigate around. Apart from the regular fitness-centric features, the Noise ColorFit Qube also comes with a handful of other functionalities like weather forecasting, stopwatch, timer, alarm, and find my phone, among others. Notably, the design of the new Noise smartwatch is quite similar to the Noise ColorFit Pro 2.

Noise ColorFit Qube features and specifications

Talking about the display first, the Noise ColorFit Qube comes with a 1.4-inch LCD display, which has a resolution of 240 x 240. The device comes with cloud-based customisable watch faces, which are available via an OTA update. The wearable is capable of tracking your heart rate 24 x 7 with an interval of five minutes. The smartwatch can monitor distance travelled, sleep monitoring, keeping a record of your exercises, and has multi-sports mode for tracking cycling, walking, yoga, treadmill, climbing, running, and hiking etc.

As for the other features, the Noise ColorFit Qube is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The device can be paired with products running iOS 9 or higher and Android 5.1 or above. The wearable is resistant to water and dust, thanks to the IP68 certification. Notably, the Noise ColorFit Qube is one of the few watches to offer IP68 certification in its price range. The wearable also offers wake gestures and vibration notification alerts for incoming calls, emails, chats, and text messages. Lastly, the smartwatch is packed with a 180mAh battery, which is touted to provide seven days of usage on a single charge.

Noise ColorFit Qube pricing and availability details in India

The Noise ColorFit Qube has been priced competitively in India at just Rs 2,499. The smartwatch comes in two colour variants including Beige Gold and Charcoal Grey. The wearable can be purchased from the brand’s website as well as from the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

Prior to the ColorFit Qube, Noise recently introduced its Noise Air Buds Mini truly wireless earbuds in the country. The wearable arrived with an attractive design, 14.2mm large drivers, and up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. The wearable is available to buy on the brand’s website and Flipkart for Rs 1,499.

Credits :Noise

