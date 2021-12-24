Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch launched in India; Specifications and price

Noise launched the ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch in India on Thursday. The company had revealed the key specifications of the smartwatch earlier this month. This watch has been released as a successor to the Noise ColorFit Ultra. The newly launched Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch comes with a 1.78 inch AMOLED display with an Always-on display feature and it is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. The Noise Health Suite for the fitness lovers is the main USP of the device. This device has features for women as well such as it helps them track their menstrual cycle. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the all new Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch: Specifications

The newly launched Noise ColorFitr Ultra 2 smartwatch features a 1.78 inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, Always-on display feature and a pixel density of 326 ppi. This smartwatch is said to be the largest smartwatch by the company and has a stainless steel body. The main USP of the device is the Noise Health Suite that keeps a track of your health via the Noise App.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 measures blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep cycles and stress. There is a 24/7 heart rate monitoring feature included and it has support for over 60 sports modes. The company has offered a health feature for women that lets them track their menstrual cycle. The smartwatch comes with over 100 watch faces that includes some cloud based faces, some animated watch faces and customizable watch faces.

This new smartwatch from Noise includes features such as reminders, weather forecast, calls & SMS, world clock, stocks, quick replies, music, flashlight, calculator, Smart DND and more. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. The company has claimed that this smartwatch will offer up to 7 days of battery backup on a single charge.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch: Price in India and availability

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 4,499 on Amazon India and the official website of Noise. This smartwatch is available in Silver Grey, Olive Green, Navy Gold and Jet Black colour options.

