Noise X-Fit 1 launched with blood oxygen monitoring feature, Price, specs and more

Noise launched the X-Fit 1 smartwatch in India and it is listed on Amazon. The smartwatch has a single button on the side, silicone strap and has a rectangular shaped dial. The new smart wearable from Noise weighs just 30 grams and comes with a blood oxygen level monitoring feature. It offers power backup for 10 days on single charge. Scroll down to know more about the Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch.

Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch: Specifications

The newly launched Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch comes with a 1.52 inch IPS TruView display with a screen to body ratio of 86 percent and a screen resolution of 360 x 400 pixels. The display has a pixel density of 354 ppi. The watch has a silicone strap with a buckle to tie it up. The smartwatch weighs just 30 grams and has a metal finish of 9 mm.

It comes with a SpO2 monitor to check the blood oxygen levels and it even checks the sleep and heart rate 24 x 7. The Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch can monitor the stress levels and includes up to 15 sports modes.

The all new Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch comes with more than 100 watch faces that can be customised as well. There are other features included such as the smart do not disturb and Quick reply. It is backed by a 210 mAh battery that can power the device for 10 days on a single charge. The smartwatch is IP68 certified for water resistance.

Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch: price and availability

The all new Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch is available at a special launch price of Rs 2,999 currently. The original price of the smartwatch is Rs 5,999 and is listed on Amazon. The Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch is available in black and silver colour options with black and white silicone strap and will go on sale from 26th November at 10 am IST.

