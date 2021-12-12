NoiseFit Evolve 2 smartwatch with SpO2, AMOLED display launched

The NoiseFit Evolve 2 smartwatch has been released in India, and it offers a good set of features for the price. The Evolve 2 is a follow-up to the NoiseFit Evolve, which was released earlier this year. It has a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display, a round dial, and is a relatively lightweight model when compared to its predecessor.

The Evolve 2 UI is available in English and Hindi, and it has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It works with Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0. The Evolve 2 comes with 24-hour SpO2 monitoring, a stress monitor, and a sleep tracker. The wearable has a 3ATM water resistance rating, 12 sports modes, battery life of up to 7 days, and fast charging capabilities.

The NoiseFit Evolve 2 smart wearable will go on sale in India on December 14 for Rs. 3,999 ($53), a discount from the device's original price of Rs. 7,999 ($106). Cloud grey, charcoal black, and rose pink are the three colour options for the smartwatch. In India, the smartwatch is available on noise.com and Flipkart.

The number of products available to meet the growing demand for smart wearable devices as health and fitness tools has increased dramatically. With its affordable Evolve 2 smartwatch, NoiseFit hopes to pique the interest of Indian customers.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.