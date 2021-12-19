Nokia 2760 Flip 4G Tracfone listing revealed design and specs ahead of the launch

Nokia is said to be preparing for the launch of the Nokia N139DL Flip phone and the handset was recently listed on FCC certification with model number TA-1398 revealing some of the information about the handset. Now, in the latest development, a report from Nokia Power suggests that a new phone from the brand is in the pipeline. According to the report, the company is planning to launch the Nokia 2760 Flip 4G phone that runs on KaiOS.

As per the publication the Nokia 2760 Flip 4G phone has appeared on the official listing at Tracfone revealing some of the vital information regarding the handset. Let’s have a closer look at the new report.

Nokia 2760 Flip 4G phone specifications

According to the listing the upcoming Nokia 2760 Flip is said to arrive with a dimension of 4.33 x 2.28 x 0.76 inches and weighs around 4.8 ounces. Furthermore, the listing suggests that the features phone will offer a display with 240 x 320-pixel resolution and it will be juiced by a 1,450mAh battery, which is tipped to offer a standby time of up to 13.7 hours and talk time back up of 6.8 hours.

Besides, the Nokia 2760 Flip 4G is also said to offer a 5-megapixel rear-camera setup for taking pictures. The listing didn’t reveal anything regarding the internal storage of the device, but it’s pretty sure that it will support a microSD card slot to expand the storage.

On the connectivity part, the Nokia 2760 Flip 4G is said to offer GPS, multimedia messaging, handsfree speaker, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mp3 player, and more. Nokia 2760 Flip 4G is going to be the sixth phone from the brand after Nokia 6300, Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 8000, and Nokia 8110, which is going to run on KaiOS. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the phone officially and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official release.

Source