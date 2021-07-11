Nokia BH-805 with active noise cancellation launched; everything you need to know

The Nokia BH-805 looks similar to the Nokia Lite earbuds along with some similar features. The newly launched earbuds come with 13mm graphene buds and each bud offers a 45mAh battery.

Nokia, the brand widely known for its budget and mid-range segment smartphone offerings, has launched its Truly Wireless Headphones called the Nokia BH-805. The earbuds come with active noise cancellation and are capable of modulating the ambient noise up to 25 decibels. The newly launched Nokia earbuds also come with a highlighted feature called Ambient mode which will allow users to listen to the surrounding sound and also comes with commercial-grade hearing protectors. Earlier the company launched the BH-805 in India and China via Flipkart and Richgo respectively.



Now the company has officially launched the device in the European market with a price tag of EUR 99.99 (approx US 118). It’s currently available for sale in countries like Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. The TWS will be up for grabs in Polar sea and Charcoal colour options along with a charging case.



Nokia BH-805 Specifications



The Nokia BH-805 looks similar to the Nokia Lite earbuds along with some similar features. The newly launched earbuds come with 13mm graphene buds and each bud offers a 45mAh battery. The charging case of the BH-805 is fueled by a 400mAh battery. According to the company, the earbuds are capable of delivering a battery life of 5 hours, with a charging case it’s capable of delivering a playback time of 20 hours.



Do note that the battery capacity of the BH-805 slightly reduces when you use the device with Active Noise Cancellation on. The newly launched earbuds charging case comes with a USB-C port which ensures a quick charging tech. On the connectivity part, the TWS offers Bluetooth 5.0 and users can also trigger the Google Assistant directly from the earbuds.

The Nokia BH-805 also features IPX5 certification which makes it water and dustproof, which means you can use it while working out or during other door activities without worrying about water damage. The retail box of the Nokia BH-805 consists of earbuds, a charging case, ear tips, extra ear tips, USB Type-C cable, and some user manuals. Do let us know in the comment section about your thoughts on the newly launched earbuds.

