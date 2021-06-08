Nokia C01 Plus Android 11 Go Edition launched, priced at around just Rs 6,500

The Nokia C01 Plus is an entry-level Android 11 Go Edition smartphone that comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, an octa-core processor, 16GB of storage, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia has quietly added a new smartphone to its C series portfolio in the form of the Nokia C01 Plus. The latest smartphone in the series has been launched in Russia. The device comes as an ultra-affordable Android Go edition handset. The Nokia C01 Plus closely resembles the Nokia C1 Plus in terms of design, which was launched earlier this year. However, the new Nokia C01 Plus offers a slightly different set of specs under the hood.

Nokia C01 Plus specifications and features

The Nokia C01 Plus is an Android 11 (Go edition) smartphone. So the phone comes preloaded with Go versions of Google apps like Google Go, Gallery Go, Camera Go, Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Maps Go, Gmail Go, Gboard Go, and more. Design-wise, the entry-level phone has slim bezels on the sides, and tad thick bezels at the bottom and top of the screen. At the rear, the handset has a single camera that’s placed inside a pill-shaped module, alongside the LED flash.

As for the other specs, the Nokia C01 Plus has a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone is fitted with a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863a processor, which is accompanied by 1GB of RAM. Storage capacity on board is 16GB, which can be further increased up to 128GB by inserting a microSD card. The other features include a 5MP camera each on the front and back, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.2 profile, and a 3,000mAh battery with regular charging support.

Nokia C01 Plus price and availability

The Nokia C01 Plus’ sole variant has been priced at RUB 6,490, which roughly translates to Rs 6,500 in the Indian currency. The phone is available to pre-order on Nokia Russia’s online store in Purple and Blue colour variants. As of now, there’s no word when the brand is planning to release the Nokia C01 Plus in other markets like India.

In related news, Nokia is having plans to launch yet another C series phone called the C20 Plus in China soon. The phone will be launching in the country on June 11th. As per the official teaser, the device will be arriving with a dual primary camera module at the rear. We will know its complete specs in a matter of days, so stay tuned for regular updates.

Which is the latest Android Go edition phone from Nokia? The Nokia C01 Plus is the company's latest Android 11 Go edition smartphone, which has been launched in Russia recently. When the Nokia C01 Plus is launching in India? Nokia has just launched the Nokia C01 Plus in Russia, but it hasn't yet announced the India launch date yet. What are the features of the Nokia C01 Plus? The Nokia C01 Plus offers a 5.45-inch HD+ display, an octa-core processor, 5MP cameras on back and front, 16GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Credits :Nokia Russia

