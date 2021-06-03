Nokia C20 Plus launch date is officially confirmed, coming to China on June 11th

The Nokia C20 Plus is officially confirmed to arrive with a dual primary camera setup at the rear.

A few days ago, Nokia’s upcoming C series smartphone called the Nokia C20 Plus was spotted in the database of the benchmarking app Geekbench. The listing on the website of the benchmarking app had revealed a few details regarding the specifications of the phone. Today, Nokia’s Chinese arm has announced that it will be launching the Nokia C20 Plus at an event on June 11th. The official teaser for the device has also revealed the design of the upcoming Nokia offering.

Nokia C20 Plus specifications and features

The first official teaser for the Nokia 20 Plus shows that the device will be offering a circular camera module on the back. The module will have two primary cameras, which will be accompanied by a dual-LED flash unit outside the circle. The device will have the Nokia branding in the middle towards the bottom. The company hasn’t revealed anything about the specifications of the Nokia C20 Plus at the moment.

As per the earlier reports, the Nokia C20 Plus will be powered by an unknown octa-core Unisoc processor, which will offer a clock speed of 1.20GHz. The chipset will be paired with at least 3GB of RAM. The company is also expected to introduce more RAM and storage variants of the phone apart from the 3GB RAM model. If the reports are to be believed, the Nokia C20 Plus will be offering a beefy 5,000mAh battery. Since it will be a budget phone, it will be skipping a fingerprint sensor.

Other Nokia launches apart from the Nokia C20 Plus on June 11th

Apart from the Nokia C20 Plus, the brand is also expected to launch another C series phone called the Nokia C30. The vendor hasn’t yet confirmed the existence of the Nokia C30. Previous reports have indicated that the device will be arriving with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dual primary camera module on the back, and a beefier 6,000mAh battery.

In addition to the aforementioned Nokia C series smartphones, the company will also be introducing the Nokia BH-205 true wireless Bluetooth headset at the June 11th event in China. We will have more details in a matter of days, so stay tuned.

What is the battery capacity of the Nokia C20 Plus? The Nokia C20 Plus is a budget offering with a beefy 5,000mAh battery. Sadly, the device doesn't support fast charging. What is the launch date of the Nokia C20 Plus? Nokia has recently announced that it will be launching the Nokia C20 Plus smartphone in China at an event on June 11th. What is the price of the Nokia 5.3 smartphone in India? The Nokia 5.3 is an affordable phone that comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB. These models cost Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499 respectively. Which is the most affordable Nokia Android phone available in India? The Nokia C3 is currently the most affordable Android smartphone from the company in India at Rs 6,999.

Credits :Nokia China

Share your comment ×