Nokia C20 Plus now available to pre-order in China ahead of launch

The Nokia C20 Plus will be a budget Android 11 Go edition smartphone with dual rear cameras, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor.

Last week, HMD Global, the brand that holds the license to make and sell Nokia phones, announced that it will be introducing the Nokia C20 Plus in China on June 11th. Now ahead of the launch, the Chinese e-commerce giant Jingdong (JD.com) has already started taking pre-orders for the phone in the country. The Nokia C20 Plus will be arriving as the successor to the Nokia C20, which was introduced earlier in April.

Nokia C20 Plus features and specifications

Unfortunately, the pre-order page on Jingdong’s website hasn’t revealed many details about the specifications and features of the Nokia C20 Plus. However, the phone was recently spotted in the database of the benchmarking application Geekbench, which revealed some of its specs. As per the listing, the Nokia C20 Plus will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor, which will offer a clock speed of 1.20Hz.

As for the other specs, the Nokia C20 Plus is expected to come with 3GB of RAM. The phone will be arriving with Android 11 (Go edition) out of the box, which will be offering a vanilla Android experience. The smartphone is said to offer a beefy 5,000mAh battery. As per the official invite and image on JD.com, the phone will be offering a plastic back panel. The device will have a circular camera module on the back, which will have two cameras placed vertically. The Nokia branding will be placed in the middle, while there will be a loudspeaker towards the bottom.

Nokia C20 Plus price and availability

As of now, there’s no word regarding the pricing of the Nokia C20 Plus. However, since it will be an Android 11 Go edition offering, we can expect it to be a pocket-friendly handset. After the unveiling on June 11th, we can expect the phone to be launched in emerging markets like India in the coming weeks.

In related news, a few hours ago, Nokia introduced an affordable C series phone called the Nokia C01 Plus in Russia. The Android Go edition budget phone has arrived with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, an octa-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a couple of 5MP cameras, and a 3,000mAh battery. The handset is priced at the equivalent of Rs 6,500, and is expected to be launched in other markets soon.

Is the Nokia C20 Plus an Android Go edition smartphone? The Nokia C20 Plus is an entry-level offering that comes with Android 11 Go edition, which is designed for low-RAM devices. Which is the new budget Android Go edition from Nokia? The recently launched Nokia C01 Plus is the latest Android Go edition smartphone from the brand, which was launched originally in Russia. What are the key specifications of the Nokia C20 Plus? The Nokia C20 Plus has Android 11 Go edition, an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, dual primary cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

