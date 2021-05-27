Nokia C20 Plus specifications revealed in Geekbench listing ahead of launch

The Nokia C20 Plus will be a budget offering with Android 11, an octa-core processor, and 3GB of RAM.

Nokia seems to be planning to launch a new C series smartphone in the near future. The company hasn’t yet officially announced anything regarding the upcoming C series offering. However, a new handset called the Nokia C20 Plus has appeared in the database of the benchmarking app Geekbench. The listing has revealed few details about the specifications of the Nokia C20 Plus. The new Nokia C20 Plus will be joining the likes of the Nokia C10 and Nokia C20, which was launched earlier this year.

As per Geekbench, the Nokia C20 Plus will be arriving with Android 11 out of the box. The phone will be powered by an octa-core 1.20GHz Unisoc processor, which will be accompanied by 3GB of RAM. We can also expect more RAM variants of the phone to be revealed at the launch. The Nokia C20 Plus has a single-core score of 126 and a multi-core score of 476, which suggests that the handset will be a budget offering.

The Geekbench listing hasn’t revealed anything else about the upcoming Nokia C20 Plus. However, earlier reports have suggested that the phone will have a dual primary camera setup on the back and will be fuelled by a beefy 5,000mAh battery. Since it will be an affordable offering, it will be skipping a fingerprint sensor to keep the cost down.

Apart from the Nokia C20 Plus, the company is also reportedly planning to launch another device under the same series, which will be called the Nokia C30. This one is said to be arriving with a 6,000mAh battery, a dual-camera system, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. If the reports are to be believed, the Nokia C30 will be carrying a price tag of around Rs 9,000.

Nokia hasn’t yet launched the Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 in the Indian market. They are expected to be available in the country at some point in June. They will be arriving as pocket-friendly devices. The Nokia C10 carries a price tag of €75 (~Rs 6,600), while the Nokia C20 is priced slightly higher at €89 (~Rs 7,900). We will update you once the brand launches these phones in India, so keep watching this space for more details.

