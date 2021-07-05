Nokia G20 quietly launched in India; here are the details of the budget phone

Nokia G20 has been spotted on Amazon, which has revealed the pricing information as well as pre-booking details of the phone. So, here's a closer look at the new Amazon listing of the Nokia G20.

Back in April this year HDM Global introduced three new smartphones in the Nokia C series including the Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10. Alongside, the company had also announced the Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20 handset. However, at the time of the announcement, the company didn’t mention anything about the arrival of any of these devices in the Indian market. It seems that the brand is working on a plan to bring the Nokia G20 to the Indian market as the handset has been spotted on Amazon, which has revealed the pricing information as well as pre-booking details of the phone. So, here's a closer look at the new Amazon listing of the Nokia G20.

Nokia G20 silently goes official in India

According to the Amazon India pre-booking page, the upcoming Nokia G20 is going to be available for pre-order from July 7th, 2021. The website stated that the Nokia G20 will be up for pre-orders at 12 PM IST on July 7th with a price tag of Rs 12,999, the device seems to be exclusive for Amazon and Nokia India websites.

Besides, the listing also suggests that the handset will flaunt a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch design for accommodating the front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The Amazon listing has also confirmed that the handset will feature a circular camera bump at the back that consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The Amazon listing has also revealed that the device will arrive with a long battery life of 3 days and boot Android 11 out of the box.

Nokia G20 specifications and features

Thanks to the global launch we know almost everything about the Nokia G20 already. Under the hood, the Nokia G20 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset, clubbed with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,050mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Underneath the waterdrop notch, the handset houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. At the back, the 48-megapixel camera sensor is accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, apart from the LED flash unit.

