Nokia mysterious rugged smartphone confirmed to launch on July 27th

The rear panel of the phone seems to have a tough plastic finish with a splatter pattern. The company didn’t reveal much about the upcoming phone.

Nokia, the brand which is known for the best budget segment smartphone, has teased an upcoming phone which is confirmed to launch on July 27th by the company. Nokia has shared an image on its official Twitter handle suggesting that the company is gearing up for the launch of a rugged phone. The teaser poster shows an image of a Nokia phone with a rugged back, the company has also added a message to the rear panel that reads, “with our newest Nokia phone you will never need a case again 27.07.21.”

Nokia rugged phone coming soon

The message clearly means that the company is planning to launch a rugged smartphone, but looking at the design of the phone in the teaser image we noticed that it looks similar to the Nokia X10 and the Nokia X20. Both the smartphones were recently launched by the company, the rendered image shows a similar circular-shaped camera bump with a quad-camera setup and ZEISS branding.

The rear panel of the phone seems to have a tough plastic finish with a splatter pattern. The company didn’t reveal much about the upcoming phone. Information regarding hardware, camera, and battery specifications are still unknown. GSM Arena report suggests that rumours are claiming that it might be the Noki XR20 which was spotted on Geekbench listing in June.



The handset was listed on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 480 chipset, clubbed with 4GB of RAM. Considering that we can expect that the company is planning to launch a new phone in the budget segment. Just in case you don’t know Nokia has recently launched the G20 smartphone in the Indian market.

Nokia G20 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 12,999, the device seems to be exclusive for Amazon and Nokia India websites. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset, clubbed with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is fuelled by a 5,050mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

What is the price of the Nokia G20 in India? The website stated that the Nokia G20 will be up for pre-orders at 12 PM IST on July 7th with a price tag of Rs 12,999, the device seems to be exclusive for Amazon and Nokia India websites. What are the camera features of the Nokia G20? At the back, the 48-megapixel camera sensor is accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, apart from the LED flash unit. Where can I purchase the Nokia G20 smartphone in India? The Amazon listing has also revealed that the device will be exclusive for Amazon and Nokia India websites.

Credits :

Share your comment ×