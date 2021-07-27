Nokia phones and audio portfolio launched Globally; the technology that is built to last

HMD Global, the company behind the development of the Nokia phones, today announces three new phones and a new audio portfolio in the global market. According to the company the new phones are built to survive anything life can throw at you, the Nokia XR20 and the Nokia C30 are the two smartphones and the Nokia 6310 is a new member of the Originals family, a classic feature phone. Today also marks the biggest Nokia accessory launch to date, with new lifestyle audio products streamlined into four distinct lines – Go, Micro, Comfort and Clarity.

Nokia XR20 Features

The newly launched Nokia XR20 is capable of tolerating extreme temperatures, 1.8m drops, 1h underwater and more. As per the company the new Nokia XR20 is built for conditions far harsher than the rough and tumble of everyday life. This life-proof phone is concealed in a sleek, timeless design.

The company claims that the XR20 features one of the strongest screens and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. To test its durability, Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos and female world champion freestyler Lisa Zimouche put the new Nokia XR20 through a series of tough tests. From dunking it in icy water to being kicked, flipped and spun screen-first across a concrete gravel football pitch.

Carlos even recreated his famous banana shot from the 1997 Brazil vs France match to test the device’s durability – three Nokia XR20s were positioned on a goal post for the football sensation to hit in a free kick shootout. The Nokia XR20 comes with four years of monthly security updates, and three years of OS upgrades.

The Nokia XR20 comes with a dual-camera setup with the combination of 48MP+13MP with ZEISS Optics, OZO spatial audio and innovative imaging solutions. Pushing the boundaries of the mid-range, it also comes with 5G speeds, 15W wireless charging and superior durability.

Nokia C30 specifications toughness

The new Nokia C30 is from the popular C-series and it comes with the largest battery and biggest screen. The newly launched smartphone flaunts a huge 6.82-inch HD+ display along with a water drop notch to make some room for the selfie camera. The Nokia C30 packs an impressive 6,000mAh battery, giving you enough energy to work up to three days on a single charge. The Nokia C30 is wrapped in a sturdy polycarbonate shell that you can trust, giving you a device that will last.

Nokia 6310

The newest member of the Originals family the iconic Nokia 6310 launched with a fresh new take. It comes with advanced accessibility, optimised ergonomics, and battery for weeks, it honours everything that Nokia phones stand for.

The Nokia 6310 comes with refreshed larger push buttons and an ample display to make screen time more effortless and enjoyable. The new zoomed-in menus and the company have worked on the larger font options for better readability and text messages can be listened to for ease of use.

Nokia audio accessories

The company has introduced a revamped audio portfolio, the new accessories include – Go, Micro, Comfort and Clarity ;

Go: ultra-high value products offering the highest quality at the lowest possible prices

Micro: meeting the demand for the compact form factor

Comfort: a result of consumers seeking optimal comfort in wearables

Clarity: top-of-the-range quality earbuds integrating the latest tech

Pricing and availability

The Nokia XR20 will be available in select markets globally starting from 27th July 2021. It will be up for grabs in Ultra Blue and Granite colour options. You can purchase the device in 4/64GB and 6/128GB configurations with a starting price of EUR 499.

The Nokia C30 will be available in Green and White colour options in 2/32GB, 3/32GB and 3/64GB configurations from July 27th. The handset will be up for grabs starting at EUR 99.

The Nokia 6310 will be available in select markets globally starting 27 July in Dark Green, Yellow, Black and Light Blue (India only) colour options starting at 40.

The company is yet to reveal the Indian price of the newly launched phones, but we can expect that the company will soon launch the device in India.