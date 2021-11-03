Nokia T20 tablet available on Flipkart; Specs, price and more

Nokia launched the T20 tablet a couple of days ago and it is out for sale now at a starting price of Rs 15,499. The new Nokia T20 has a 2K display and packs 8,200 maH battery and stereo speakers. The company has said that the device will be receiving monthly security updates for three years and two yearly Android OS updates. This tablet device from Nokia will give tough competition to the Realme Pad that is priced at Rs 13,999.

Nokia T20 tablet: Specifications

The all new Nokia T20 tablet features a 10.2 inch 2k display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and peak brightness of 400 nits. The device is powered by an octa core Unisoc T610 chipset and packs up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated port provided on the device by the company.

The tablet device runs on Android 11 and for optics, it has 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera paired with an LED flashlight. The Nokia T20 tablet has stereo speakers and OZO Playback and has dual microphones for noise cancellation.

On the connectivity front, the tablet device has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v 5, a 3.5 mm audio jack and USB type-C port. It packs an 8200 maH battery that supports 15 W fast charging.

Nokia T20 tablet: Price and availability in India

The newly launched Nokia T20 tablet will cost you Rs 15,499 in India for the Wi-Fi only variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity. The only Wi-Fi variant with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity is priced at rs 16,499 whereas the Wi-Fi + cellular variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity is available at Rs 18,499. The Nokia T20 tablet is available for purchase on the official website, Flipkart and some authorised retail stores.

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.