Nokia T20 tablet available on Flipkart; Specs, price and more

by Omair Pall   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 06:48 PM IST  |  492
   
Nokia T20 tablet available on Flipkart; Specs, price and more
Nokia T20 tablet available on Flipkart; Specs, price and more
Advertisement

Nokia launched the T20 tablet a couple of days ago and it is out for sale now at a starting price of Rs 15,499. The new Nokia T20 has a 2K display and packs 8,200 maH battery and stereo speakers. The company has said that the device will be receiving monthly security updates for three years and two yearly Android OS updates. This tablet device from Nokia will give tough competition to the Realme Pad that is priced at Rs 13,999.

Nokia T20 tablet: Specifications 

The all new Nokia T20 tablet features a 10.2 inch 2k display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and peak brightness of 400 nits. The device is powered by an octa core Unisoc T610 chipset and packs up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 512 GB using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated port provided on the device by the company. 

The tablet device runs on Android 11 and for optics, it has 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera paired with an LED flashlight. The Nokia T20 tablet has stereo speakers and OZO Playback and has dual microphones for noise cancellation. 

Nokia T20 tablet available on Flipkart; Specs, price and more

On the connectivity front, the tablet device has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v 5, a 3.5 mm audio jack and USB type-C port. It packs an 8200 maH battery that supports 15 W fast charging. 

Nokia T20 tablet: Price and availability in India

The newly launched Nokia T20 tablet will cost you Rs 15,499 in India for the Wi-Fi only variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity. The only Wi-Fi variant with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity is priced at rs 16,499 whereas the Wi-Fi + cellular variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity is available at Rs 18,499. The Nokia T20 tablet is available for purchase on the official website, Flipkart and some authorised retail stores. 

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet. 

Advertisement

Credits:


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
Urbn 10000 Mah Li-polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank With 12w Fast Charge (camo)

Urbn 10000 Mah Li-polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank With 12w Fast Charge (camo)

₹699.00
₹2,499.00 (72%)
 Buy Now
Dell Ms116 Optical Mouse

Dell Ms116 Optical Mouse

₹349.00
₹650.00 (46%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹1,999.00
₹2,999.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
Sandisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C Pendrive For Mobile, Green, 64gb, 5y

Sandisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C Pendrive For Mobile, Green, 64gb, 5y

₹749.00
₹1,600.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
Apple 20w Usb-c Power Adapter (for Iphone, Ipad & Airpods)

Apple 20w Usb-c Power Adapter (for Iphone, Ipad & Airpods)

₹1,899.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Solero M241 2.4a Micro Usb Data & Charging Cable, Made In India, 480mbps Data Sync, Durable 1-meter Long Usb Cable For Micro Usb Devices - (black)

Ptron Solero M241 2.4a Micro Usb Data & Charging Cable, Made In India, 480mb...

₹109.00
₹800.00 (86%)
 Buy Now
View All