Nokia T20 tablet officially confirmed to launch in India soon
Nokia Vice President, India Sanmeet S Kochhar has officially announced today that the company is all set to launch the Nokia T20 tablet for the first time in India. Kochhar shared a tweet from his official Twitter handle claiming that the first tablet from the company is soon going to launch in the Indian market. According to Kochhar, the tablet comes with versatile features for learning, entertainment, and work. Furthermore, he also suggests that Nokia is planning to launch the device in India before Diwali and it will be available across all the retail stores and online stores like Flipkart and the official website. 

 

 

 

That’s all Kochhar has shared today publicly on Twitter. Thanks to the global launch we know everything about the specifications of the upcoming Nokia T20 tablet, let’s have a look. 

 

Nokia T20 Specifications

 

This newly launched Nokia tablet flaunts a 10.4-inch 2K (2000x1200 pixels) in-cell display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and will run on Android 11 OS. 

 

As far as cameras are concerned, the Nokia T20 arrives with an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back with a LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Stereo speakers and amplifiers are built into the Nokia T20 tablet. 

 

According to the global launch, the tablet will be available for sale in 32GB and 64GB storage variants, with the option of adding a microSD card with a storage capacity of up to 512GB. A USB Type-C port is included in the tablet. The Nokia T20 bags a massive 8,200mAh battery which is supported by a 10W charger in the box. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0.

 

The Wi-fi only version of the Nokia T20 is priced at EUR 199 (approx Rs 17,999) and the Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity variant is priced at EUR 239 (approx Rs 20,600). We can expect the tablet to launch in India under Rs 17k price mark. 

 

