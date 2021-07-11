Nokia to sue Oppo in India and other countries for using patents illegally

Nokia is among those companies which are known for suing various companies across the globe and in most of the cases the company has achieved proving its point and winning the lawsuit. Earlier Nokia filed serious allegations against Lenovo and Daimler and succeeded in winning the lawsuit and gaining the additional compensation for patent infringement. Now in a new report, it has been reported that Nokia is planning to file a lawsuit against Oppo for using its patents. So far the relation between both the technology giants was smooth and Oppo was paying compensation to Nokia for using its patents.

However, it seems that Oppo is not in a mood to continue the licensing agreement which was signed back in 2018. The company refuses to pay anything to Nokia and it seems the war is going to begin between the two, there is no clue on why Oppo has decided to do this.

On the other hand, Nokia claims that Oppo is using its technology without renewing the license, this violates the rights and the company needs to answer for this. Nokia seems to be filing legal proceedings against Chinese smartphone maker Oppo and reports claims that the lawsuit will be filed in four countries including India, Germany, France, and England.

It seems that the negotiations between the two for renewing the licensing agreements happened, but Oppo chose not to continue the deal. It seems that the lawsuit filing was the last option for Nokia as the dispute was not going to settle in a friendly manner. Let’s see how Oppo is going to deal with the new situation which Nokia is going to create soon for the company. Hope we will get to know more about the reason behind the refusal in the near future.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is planning to launch new smartphones under the Nokia brand and the launch is said to happen on November 11th. The company is yet to confirm anything but the launch and products so it's advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt.

