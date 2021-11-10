Nokia X100 with Snapdragon 480 5G Chipset, 48MP Quad-Camera Setup Goes Official in US

HMD Global unveiled the first Nokia X phone specifically made for the US market. The Nokia X100 is an Android smartphone available exclusively through T-Mobile and Metro in the United States. Starting November 19, this new device will strengthen the carrier's 5G offerings. The Nokia X100 from HMD Global comes with some decent specs, 5G connectivity and a price tag of $252. Let's take a closer look at the phone.

Nokia X100 Design and Specifications

The Nokia X100 holds a design that is conservative and classic in appearance. HMD Global's latest phone has a matte-finish plastic rear with a tiny bulge near the camera module. It has a Nokia emblem in the middle, which distinguishes it from competitors of other brands.

For security, the Nokia X100 has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It's under the volume controls on the right side of the phone, integrated into the power button. A dedicated Google Assistant button is located on the left side of the device. The phone's sides, like the back, are made of plastic and have a matte texture.

The device gets all its power from a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. The X100, unlike the G50, is designed for entertainment. It has a 6.67-inch 1080p full HD display (1080 x 2400p resolution) and a slightly wider 20:9 aspect ratio to accommodate full-screen films. It includes 6GB of RAM to power its processor, 128GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot for backup and extra storage that can accommodate up to a 1TB card.

The device comes with a quad-camera setup to take care of your photography needs. It has a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, you'll find a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Nokia X100 runs the Android 11 operating system, however, the firm has not stated when or if the device will receive the current software upgrade, or if it will receive updates and security fixes.

The phone is compatible with T-Mobile's widely deployed sub-6Hz 5G network for 5G connectivity. The device is backed up by a 4,470mAh battery that supports 18W charging, with a charger in the box.

The Nokia X100 will be available for purchase in the United States on November 19th for $252 (roughly Rs 18,600). The device is only accessible to T-Mobile and Metro T-Mobile subscribers.

