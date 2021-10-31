Nokia XR20 with Snapdragon 480 goes out on sale; Specs, price and availability

Nokia launched the XR20 smartphone in India on 18th October. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset and packs 6 GB RAM. The newly launched smartphone with a 6.67 inch Full HD+ display and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection goes out on sale from today. The company is giving the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite for free with this new smartphone. Scroll down to know more about this device.

Nokia XR20 smartphone: Specifications

The all new Nokia XR20 smartphone features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, peak brightness of up to 500 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset and packs a 6 GB RAM.

On the camera front, the new Nokia XR20 smartphone sports a dual rear camera unit with Zeiss optics that includes a primary camera sensor of 48 megapixel and an ultra wide lens of 13 megapixel. The front camera sensor is 8 megapixel.

The handset comes with features such as an Action Cam mode that can capture stable footage and a SpeedWarp mode that captures multiple events in a montage. This rugged smartphone from Nokia sports stereo speakers that support OZO playback.

On the connectivity front, the handset includes 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 connection, NavIC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB type-C port for charging and file transfer. The military grade MIL- STD810H certification with IP68 for water and dust resistance are the USP for the device.

The handset has a 4,630 maH battery that has 18 W wired and 15 W wireless charging support. It weighs 248 grams and measures 17.1 x 81.5 x 10.64 mm.

Nokia XR20 smartphone: Price in India and availability

Nokia XR20 is available for purchase from today and will cost you Rs 46,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. The handset is available for purchase on the official website of Nokia and other retail stores in Ultra Blue and Granite colour options. The company is offering a Nokia Earbuds Lite that is worth Rs 3,599 for free with this smartphone.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.