Notchmeister makes the New MacBook Pro’s screen notch less boring

The Apple MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021) were released earlier this year and are among the best laptops on the market right now. However, one design element has drawn some criticism: the iPhone-like notch at the top of the display. Now, there's now a tool to make the notch a little more enjoyable.

Iconfactory has been making Mac and iOS software for a long time, and the company just released a new app called 'Notchmeister' recently. You can choose from a variety of decorations that appear below or around the notch on the MacBook Pro, such as a glowing effect, a Cylon from Battlestar Galactica, holiday lights, and a radar.

Iconfactory said in a new blog post, “This holiday season we have a special gift for Mac users everywhere, especially ones with a new MacBook Pro and notch. We’re proud to announce the immediate availability of Notchmeister. So what does Notchmeister do? Think of it as a fun way to spruce up your notch. Or as a screen saver for something you can’t see. Or, maybe, just a useless waste of time.”

Notchmeister's source code has also been made public on GitHub, so anyone can see how it works (or fork it and create their own version). It's a free download from the Mac App Store that's less than a megabyte in size.

