Notes from Samsung pass 1 billion download on Google Play Store

Samsung's Notes surpasses 1 billion downloads on Google's Play Store.

South Korea based tech giant Samsung has been one of the biggest competitors to Apple and the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. Apart from the new technology Samsung introduces in smartphones every year, they are also known for the software capabilities of their devices.

Samsung Notes is one such app, which rarely highlighted outside Samsung forams. But the Samsung Notes is a powerful tool in the right hands. It is very similar to Google's Keep or Apple's Notes but has added functionality with the other two lack. Apart from the fact that your notes get synced between your other Samsung devices. There are other good features which we have listed below.

Ability to use S-pen to jot down notes on the go, make the notes a very hand tool. Able to write down notes in your handwriting, and then Samsung notes convert it to text. Translate languages on the go. Ability to add audio messages to existing notes. Dram complex diagrams with the help of the S-Pen. Old memos from the S-note and Memo can be imported into Samsung Notes.

These features make the Samsung Notes a must for Samsung devices.

The downloads for Samsung's Notes should have surpassed 1 billion downloads a long time back. But older Samsung devices did not come with Samsung Notes installed. And it is limited to be used only by Samsung users.

