Nothing Announces ear (1) Carbon Neutrality and a New Black Edition in India

Today Nothing has announced a new black edition of its sellout debut device, ear (1). The lightweight true wireless earbuds has kept its distinctive transparent case, whilst featuring a new smoky finish and a matte black colourway of the silicone earbuds and internal casing. With up to 34 hours* playtime with the case, a powerful 11.6mm driver and leading specs including Active Noise Cancellation, the Rs 6,999 Nothing ear (1) black limited edition has the same full feature set as the highly rated original ear (1).

Additionally, the London-based consumer tech brand has confirmed that ear (1) is now carbon neutral. Nothing worked with internationally recognised third parties, like Geneva-headquartered SGS, to independently assess and neutralise the carbon footprint of the first product in its ecosystem. The 1.78kg carbon footprint of ear (1) will be revealed on a new packaging label, which the company hopes will empower users to make better informed purchases.

Before official sales, Nothing will be releasing #the100 first units of ear (1) black edition, which will be individually engraved from 1 to 100. In a first for the brand, customers will be able to purchase the limited edition units exclusively at the Nothing Kiosk, a new limited installation that will operate from 11:00-19:00 GMT starting from 04 December at Seven Dials, Covent Garden in London. Stock will be limited and available on a first come first serve basis.

Open sales of ear (1) black edition will start at 12 noon IST on 13 December on Flipkart.On nothing.tech, people will also be able to purchase with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USDC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). This payment option will be available in select countries*, excluding India.

Nothing recently celebrated its one year anniversary. The company’s first product, the ear (1), cut through the clutter to become one of the most anticipated product launches of the year, shipping over 220,000 units to date.

Nothing ear (1) specifications:

Pure sound: The ear (1) black is precisely tuned to deliver rich, immersive sound. Teenage Engineering dialled in the software and hardware for advanced bass, mid, and treble performance, with a 11.6mm driver and spacious air chamber.

Sweat and water splash resistant: Each earbud features a composite mesh design for improved sweat and water resistance with an IPX4 rating.

State-of-the-art noise cancellation: There’s not one but three Active Noise Cancellation settings to bring your sound into sharp focus. Use Light mode for moderate noise cancellation and Maximum mode for noisier environments, like on an airplane or at the office. When you’re ready to let the world back in, activate Transparency mode.

Clear Voice Technology: For loud and clear calls, ear (1) was specially developed to reduce distracting background noise, like wind. The magic starts with three high-definition microphones. As you speak, advanced algorithms analyze the input, referencing over a million voice and sound combinations and even winds up to 40 km/h. The algorithms use what they have learned to cancel out surrounding noise for remarkable voice accuracy and clarity.

Raw power: Power runs deep with up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case. The compact power case delivers ultra-fast charging – charging the case for 10 minutes delivers up to 8 hours of power for a day’s use. The Nothing black ear (1) charges wirelessly and is compatible with all Qi chargers.

ear (1) App: Customise ear (1) black settings such as equalisers and control gestures with the ear (1) app, available on iOS and Android. Access features such as Find My Earbud, In-Ear Detection, Fast Pairing and more.

