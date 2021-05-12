  1. Home
  2. tech

Nothing Companies TWS earphones to debut in June. Will be called Ear 1

Nothing is a tech startup by Carl Pei, who is the ex-cofounder of OnePlus. The Ear 1 by Nothing to debut in June this year.
1970 reads Mumbai
Nothing, Ear 1, TWS earphones Nothing Companies TWS earphones to debut in June. Will be called Ear 1
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Nothing company founded by the ex-cofounder of OnePlus, Carl Pei, is all set to release its first product. The product is set for a debut in June and is going to be TWS earphones. Nothing more has been revealed about the earphones except a vague illustration of an earphone recently released on the Nothing companies website.

If we had to guess only by the released image, it appears to be a silhouette of a TWS earphone with a long stem. The company has maintained a rather tight-lipped policy and has not shared any more details about the earphones. Details about the specs, design or expected price are not yet known. Nothing will be announcing the product in June and will explain the order procedure. The shipment dates are yet to be decided and will not be a part of the reveal announcement.

Many were shocked by the nature of the new company Nothing. Carl Pie looks to make a difference with the product range that Nothing has to offer. As a company, Nothing aims to go beyond earphones and plans to build an entire ecosystem of interconnected devices from scratch.

It seems like Nothing is up to something, and hence we are eagerly looking forward to the announcement scheduled for June.

Credits :Nothing blog

You may like these
Happy National Technology Day. On this day, India went Nuclear
Sony lets you pair your DualSense controller with your apple products. Find out how.
How to register for Covid-19 vaccination in India? How to receive daily updates?
A German researcher managed to hack into an AirTag. Is Apples AirTag still secure?
Expect PlayStation 5 shortages till 2022. Sony confirms
Reports say Samsung to launch the Galaxy Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 in mid-August 2021