Nothing Ear 1 case render reveals design and features in full glory ahead of launch

Nothing is all set to launch its first-ever product the Ear (1) in the Indian market on July 27th and the company is very excited about it. Recently, the London-based brand revealed the price of the upcoming TWS and also shared some official renders hinting towards the design of the earbuds and case. It seems that not enough to stop leaks and rumours from surfacing on the web. In the latest development, the popular tipster Yogesh has shared some case renders of the upcoming Nothing Ear (1), which have revealed the design in full glory ahead of the official launch.

The official renders shared by Nothing, revealed that the charging case of the earbuds will sport a transparent design and the renders shared by the tipster also suggest the same. In fact, the leaked renders are much clearer than the official ones. Let’s have a closer look at the leaked case renders of the Ear (1).

Nothing Ear (1) leaked renders and features

According to the official announcement, the Ear (1) will be launched on July 27th and we are just a few days ahead of the launch. The leakster also revealed some of the specifications of the TWS on his Twitter handle along with the renders. As per his tweet, each earbud will pack a 50mAh battery and the transparent charging case will be equipped with a 570mAh battery. This means you can fuel up the Ear (1) several times with the charging case.

Further, the tipster added that the charging case supports wireless and fast charging support. The earbuds are said to deliver a battery life of eight hours in 10 minutes of charge. Yogesh also confirmed that Nothing Ear (1) is going to deliver a battery life of 20 hours. Users can also expect an additional 12-hour battery life if they don’t use the ANC feature on the TWS. The upcoming earbuds from the brand are said to arrive with the ANC functionality which uses three microphones to avoid ambience noise.

Nothing Ear (1) confirmed price in India

Nothing has recently been announced that the Ear (1) will be launched with a price tag of Rs 5,999. The company has already confirmed that the audio device will be available for sale via Flipkart and the brand is also offering a no-cost EMI option to the customers.