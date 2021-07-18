Nothing Ear (1) case render surface online ahead of the official launch

Nothing Ear (1) is on its way to hit the Indian market for the first time and the company has already confirmed the launch date on July 27th. Ahead of the launch the company has officially announced the price of the upcoming TWS. According to the official announcement Indian users can get their hands on Nothing ear (1) at Rs 5,999. The company also confirmed that the device will be up for grabs via e-commerce site Flipkart, but the sale date is yet to be announced by the brand. Now in the latest development, a new leaked case render of the TWS has appeared on the web to reveal the design of the device.



Nothing Ear (1) case render



The leaked case render was shared by a popular tipster named Ayush Verma. The render showcased the transparent design of the Nothing Ear (1) case. The leakster suggests that the image of the transparent case has been obtained from a Nothing partner website, however, the authenticity of the leak source has not been verified so we recommend taking it with a pinch of salt.

NOTHING EAR-1

So, here is the image of the Case of the upcoming Ear-1 (showing the positioning of the earphones). I guess, the white layer will hide the circuit and the battery of the case, as contact points to earphones are also coming from that white part only.#NothingEar1 pic.twitter.com/KUJloIUFec — Ayush Verma (@iayush_ayush) July 15, 2021

The case renders suggest that the Ear (1) will arrive with a minimalist and bent in-ear design. Looking at the render closely you can notice a white layer covering the circuit and battery of the charging case. The case seems to be in a square shape with a transparent bottom layer along with a short transparent stem of the buds.

The red and black dot on each bud reflect left and right respectively and it’s tipped to arrive with microphones that will avoid surround noise by using an ANC (active noise cancellation ) system.



“India is an important market for Nothing and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing ear (1) to Indian users at the same time as our global launch. He added, “It is important for us to bring value to our Indian users from day one. Starting with the ear (1), our products will be uniquely designed and easy to use. Above all, they will be devices we are proud to use ourselves and recommend to our friends and family," Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India stated in an official statement.