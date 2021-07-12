Nothing Ear (1) confirmed to launch for Rs 5,999 in India via Flipkart

The global price of the Nothing Ear (1) is GBP 99 for our highly anticipated true wireless earbuds. However, Indian users can get their hands on Nothing ear (1) at Rs 5,999.

Nothing has finally revealed a lot of things about its first-ever product, which is all set to launch on July 27th. Earlier today, the company has officially announced the price of the upcoming Ear (1). Yes! You read it correctly, the brand has announced a series of information about the TWS earphone including its design and some key features. The device is said to arrive with top-notch features, multiple design variants, and more, let’s have a closer look at the price of the upcoming Nothing Ear (1).

Nothing Ear (1) price in India



The global price of the Nothing Ear (1) is GBP 99 for our highly anticipated true wireless earbuds. However, Indian users can get their hands on Nothing ear (1) at Rs 5,999. The company also confirmed that the device will be up for grabs via e-commerce site Flipkart, but the sale date is yet to be announced by the brand.

“India is an important market for Nothing and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing ear (1) to Indian users at the same time as our global launch. He added, “It is important for us to bring value to our Indian users from day one. Starting with the ear (1), our products will be uniquely designed and easy to use. Above all, they will be devices we are proud to use ourselves and recommend to our friends and family," Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India stated in an official statement.



In an interview with popular YouTuber Technical Guruji, Manu revealed that the Nothing Ear 1 will launch with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature along with three high definition mics and a transparent design. Manu suggests that the Indian market is very important for the company and they don’t want to miss this opportunity to cater to such a big audience.



The design and complete specifications of the Ear (1) will be fully revealed at the launch event which is slated for 27th July 2021 at 18:30 IST and 14:00 BST. According to the company officials, Nothing is looking forward to bringing something different from any other brands in terms of design and functionality. It would be interesting to see how Nothing is going to change the scenario and become a game-changer as they claim.

