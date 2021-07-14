Nothing Ear (1)'s first 100 limited units to go on sale on July 19th

Nothing has teamed up with StockX to exclusively release the first 100 units of its debut device, Ear (1). The highly anticipated true wireless earbuds are all set to launch globally on July 27th 2021.

London's newest consumer tech brand headed up by Carl Pei Nothing has made some important announcements today. Ahead of the launch of its first product in India the company has teamed up with StockX to exclusively release the first 100 units of its debut device, Ear (1). The highly anticipated true wireless earbuds are all set to launch globally on July 27th 2021. According to the company, Nothing will be the first consumer tech brand to launch via DropX, a direct-to-consumer product release method designed by StockX to offer brands and creatives the opportunity to release new and exclusive products directly to their global audience. Let’s have a closer look at the latest announcement.

Nothing Ear (1) first 100 units sale



The Nothing Ear (1) DropX is slated to go live on 19 July 2021 at 2 PM BST (6:30 PM IST). It will be the first time that Nothing products are going to be made available for purchase ahead of the official launch.



“Launching a tech product on StockX has never been done before, and we feel honoured that Nothing ear (1) will be the first,” said Akis Evangelidis, Head of Marketing and Co-founder of Nothing. “We’re conducting an auction exclusively on StockX, which means our communities will have a chance to purchase ear (1) before anyone else and also before it is fully revealed.”

“At StockX, our goal is to provide customers with access to products they won’t find anywhere else and provide brands -- whether they are globally recognized or up-and-comers releasing first-ever products -- the opportunity to reach our global audience,” said StockX Chief Marketing Officer, Deena Bahri. “From sneakers and apparel to collectibles and now electronics, we are committed to bringing customers and culturally relevant brands together on our marketplace. Nothing was the perfect partner to launch our very first electronics DropX and help demonstrate how StockX connects consumers to innovative technology.”



The Nothing ear (1) DropX will run from 2 pm BST on 19 July 2021 until 1:59 pm BST on 21 July 2021 on StockX.com. Do note that every limited-edition ear (1) unit will be engraved with the numbers 1-100, in order of final sale price. It seems that the company is working hard to launch its first product in the global market and at the same time hype it as well.

Nothing Ear (1) price in India

The global price of the Nothing Ear (1) is GBP 99 for our highly anticipated true wireless earbuds. However, Indian users can get their hands on Nothing ear (1) at Rs 5,999. The company also confirmed that the device will be up for grabs via e-commerce site Flipkart, but the sale date is yet to be announced by the brand.

