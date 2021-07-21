Nothing Ear 1 first 100 limited edition units highest bid reached $1,008

Nothing has released its first 100 special edition Ear 1 units and the limited edition engraved TWS has reached the highest bid of $1,008 (approx Rs 75,188 ). The company has shared the information via mail with some official images of the case revealing the design much before the official launch. In the same mail, Nothing has also confirmed some of the specifications of the charging case. Let’s have a closer look at the latest announcement.

According to the company, the upcoming Ear 1 is capable of offering up to 24 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation and up to 34 hours with ANC off. Furthermore, Nothing revealed that the charging case will be equipped with a 570mAh battery and it comes with fast charging support. 10 minutes charge of the case is equivalent to 6 hours of battery life with ANC on and 8 hours with ANC off. It features wireless charging, too.



First look of Nothing Ear 1 case



Here is the first official look at the Nothing Ear 1 charging case, which accommodates the earbuds.

Nothing Ear (1) confirmed India price



The global price of the Nothing Ear (1) is GBP 99 for our highly anticipated true wireless earbuds. However, Indian users can get their hands on Nothing ear (1) at Rs 5,999. The company also confirmed that the device will be up for grabs via e-commerce site Flipkart, but the sale date is yet to be announced by the brand.



“India is an important market for Nothing and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing ear (1) to Indian users at the same time as our global launch. He added, “It is important for us to bring value to our Indian users from day one. Starting with the ear (1), our products will be uniquely designed and easy to use. Above all, they will be devices we are proud to use ourselves and recommend to our friends and family," Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India stated in an official statement.