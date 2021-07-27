Nothing Ear 1 launch live-stream; Here’s how to watch

Nothing is all set to launch its first-ever product the Ear 1 today in the global and Indian market and the company has already announced the launch timings. In the past couple of weeks, we have witnessed almost everything regarding the upcoming TWS including the official renders. The transparent case of the device is the biggest talking point. So far the company has yet to reveal the design of the earbuds but we are just a few hours away from the launch. Let's have a closer look at the launch time and live stream details.

Nothing Ear 1 launch live stream



Nothing has officially confirmed the launch of the Ear 1 today at 6:30 PM IST (14:00 BST), at nothing.tech in collaboration with Unbox Therapy. The company is going to live-stream the entire launch on Unbox Therapy’s official channel and official website as well. “We’re so excited to share that YouTube personality, co-founder of Beme and Nothing investor, Casey Neistat will be joining as a Special Guest, too,” Nothing told us.



You can watch the entire launcher here;

Nothing Ear (1) price in India

Recently the company has confirmed the price of the Ear (1). The TWS will be launched with a price tag of GBP 99. However, Indian users can get their hands on Nothing ear (1) at Rs 5,999. The company also confirmed that the device will be up for grabs via e-commerce site Flipkart, but the sale date is yet to be announced by the brand.

“India is an important market for Nothing and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing ear (1) to Indian users at the same time as our global launch. He added, “It is important for us to bring value to our Indian users from day one. Starting with the ear (1), our products will be uniquely designed and easy to use. Above all, they will be devices we are proud to use ourselves and recommend to our friends and family," Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India stated in an official statement.