Nothing Ear (1) sold out in India in 2 minutes; next sale coming soon

Nothing has recently launched its first product in the global market called the Ear (1). The premium segment true wireless stereo was launched with an array of features and an impressive transparent case design. The Nothing Ear (1) went live on Flipkart for pre-orders and it was noted that all the units went out of stock within 2 minutes. It seems that this is the fastest TWS sale in the history of Flipkart. Let’s have a closer look at the news.

Nothing Ear(1) went out of stock in India

“Today we opened up pre-orders for our debut product Nothing ear (1) in India. We are excited to share with you that ear (1) was sold out within 2 minutes of the pre-order going live on Flipkart, making it the fastest ever sale in this premium earbuds segment.

Today, we are overwhelmed and humbled with the response we have received for ear (1) in India so far and want to continue to delight our users. We will be announcing our next sale date very soon,” reads the official statement. According to the company, it's going to release the next sale date soon in India.

Nothing Ear 1 price in India

Nothing Ear (1) in India was launched at Rs 5,999, it was available for pre-orders in India on August 17th, 2021 at 12:00 IST on Flipkart.

Nothing Ear (1) specifications

Nothing Ear (1) comes with a transparent case to showcase the engineering, including microphones, magnets and circuit board. Everything that is Ear (1) is there with a purpose - for instance, the red colour on the earbuds and case signal for ‘Right’ to the case’s playful fisheye dip that helps secure the buds. Not only does it look distinct, but Ear 1 was also designed for advanced comfort. Each earbud weighs in at just 4.7gm and delivers pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit, and three customisable liquid silicone tips.

It comes equipped with 11.6mm drivers; the audiophiles at Teenage Engineering are painstakingly dialled in the software and hardware for balanced bass, mid and treble performance. Behind the scenes, the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensures you never miss a beat.