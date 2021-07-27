Nothing Ear 1 with iconic transparent case and 34 hours playtime launched in India

Nothing has finally launched the most awaited Ear 1, its first-ever product in the global and Indian market. The highly anticipated true wireless earbuds are finally here featuring an iconic transparent design and a premium user experience. The biggest taking point of Ear 1 is its transparent case design which seems to be unique and stands out among others. The company claims that it comes with up to 34 hours of playtime with the case, a powerful 11.6mm driver and leading specs including Active Noise Cancellation.

Nothing Ear 1 price in India

Nothing Ear 1 in India is launched at Rs 5,999, it will be available in India from August 17th, 2021 at 12:00 IST on Flipkart.

“Nothing ear (1) is a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market, setting the tone for our connected digital world to come,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “It marries advanced technology, precise engineering, and groundbreaking design at an unbelievable price.”

How Nothing Ear 1 is different

Iconic design

The raw beauty of Ear 1 is the transparency to showcase the engineering, including microphones, magnets and circuit board. Everything that is Ear 1 is there with a purpose - for instance, the red colour on the earbuds and case signal for ‘Right’ to the case’s playful fisheye dip that helps secure the buds. Not only does it look distinct, but Ear 1 was also designed for advanced comfort. Each earbud weighs in at just 4.7gm and delivers pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit, and three customisable liquid silicone tips.

The newly launched Ear 1 is equipped with 11.6mm drivers the audiophiles at Teenage Engineering are painstakingly dialled in the software and hardware for balanced bass, mid, and treble performance. Behind the scenes, the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity ensures you never miss a beat.



Active Noise cancellation

Active Noise Cancellation on the Ear 1 uses three high definition mics to deliver better music, films, and podcast listening experience. Use Light mode for moderate noise cancellation and Maximum mode for noisier environments like when on an airplane or at the office. You can also switch to the Transparency mode just in case you want to listen to the ambient noise and the one that is speaking on your Ear 1. According to the company, Clear Voice Technology was specially developed for Ear 1 to reduce distractive background noise, like the wind.

Battery Capacity

Power runs deep on the Ear 1 with up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case. The compact power source delivers ultra-fast charging - 10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to 8 hours for a day's power. The Nothing Ear 1 charges wirelessly and is compatible with all Qi chargers. Additional features include Find My Earbud, EQ, Active Noise Cancellation and Gesture Control customisation via the Ear 1 App, as well as In-Ear Detection and Fast Pairing. The Ear 1 earbuds also sweat and water splash resistant.