Nothing planning to launch 5 new products soon

Nothing the company which is known for bringing one of the best designed transparent TWS in the global market seems to be cooking something in its London headquarters. The company launched its Ear 1 back in August and at the launch, it has claimed that soon it will launch a new device this year. Ear 1 has already received tremendous response from the consumer and now it's time to launch some new devices. In an interview with India Today the Vice President and General, Nothing India Manu Sharma confirmed that the company is working on the development of five new devices. Let’s have a closer look at the information shared by the Nothing official.

Sharma didn’t mention any exact launch date of the devices but he confirmed that the company is at least planning to launch one product at the end of this year. This might be a hint that Nothing is having a plethora of products in the pipeline and it’s planning to launch then steady next year.

Furthermore, he didn’t reveal the product category but going with the recent rumours the company is planning to launch a power bank this year and a smartphone which is slated for 2022. Rumours mills also suggest that Nothing is going to launch more lifestyle products in 2022, but nothing is ascertained so far and moreover the company is yet to confirm anything so we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

Nothing has also announced its partnership with Qualcomm and it will launch new products powered by Snapdragon chipsets. It is possible that the smartphone from the brand is going to be equipped with a Qualcomm chipset. So far we know this much about the upcoming Nothing products, we will keep you posted as soon as something new occurs till then stay tuned with Pinkvilla Tech.