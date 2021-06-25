Nothing to launch its Ear (1) exclusively on Flipkart soon

Nothing has officially announced that the product will be available for sale in India via e-commerce site Flipkart. All you need to know.

Accessories brand Nothing has recently announced that the company is planning to launch its first product soon in the Indian market. Carl Pei the CEO of the brand has confirmed that the first device from Nothing will be the TWS earbuds called the Ear (1). In the latest development, the company has officially announced that the product will be available for sale in India via e-commerce site Flipkart and it seems that the Walmart owned Indian e-commerce site will be the exclusive seller.

Starting today, Flipkart shared an official post on its Twitter handle confirming that Nothing is soon coming to India and the upcoming product will be inspired by iconic European design and refined functionality. The company has also shared the link of the microsite hinting towards an imminent launch of the Ear (1).

However, do note that Pei in his last Twitter post revealed that the first product from Nothing is delayed and the device might come out a bit later this summer. He didn’t mention anything about the reason behind the delay. He stated that the brand has almost reached the finish line but there are still some things left to finalise. He didn’t mention any specific launch date of the audio device.

Going with the latest announcement it seems that Nothing might launch the device sometime in July, but not ready to reveal the dates. Nothing remained tight-lipped about the first product. But recently Pei shared about the device in an official blog post, he suggests that the upcoming Ear (1) is based on the key elements of Concept 1, which was teased in March. Pei claimed that the design is still top-secret but the Ear (1) will arrive with the combination of transparency. A leaked render of the upcoming Ear (1) has also surfaced on the web revealing a transparent design.

