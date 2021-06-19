Nothing will not launch anything in June, confirmed CEO Pei

Nothing is not launching its first TWS ear (1) in June and Pei confirmed that might take a little longer. Everything about Nothing you need to know.

Carl Pei introduced the upcoming accessories brand Nothing back in 2020 and also quit his position as co-founder of OnePlus to become the founder and CEO of the new brand. Nothing has already created a huge buzz on the internet about the arrival of its first product. Recently, the company confirmed the first product to be launched by Nothing will be the truly wireless earbuds (TWS). Further, Pei also revealed that the audio device will be launched in June 2021 and we are already halfway through June. Though we haven’t received any good news so far. We have already witnessed multiple leaks about the upcoming Nothing TWS and it was expected that the company might launch the device at the end of June. However, it seems that the brand might take a little longer to launch the Nothing ear (1) and Pei confirmed the news.

No Nothing Products in June

In a recent Twitter post, Carl Pei has announced that the first product from Nothing is delayed and the device might come out a bit later this summer. The CEO didn’t mention much about the reason behind the delay he stated that the brand has almost reached the finish line but there are still some things left to finalise. He didn’t mention any specific launch date of the audio device.

“A month ago we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We’re near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason, @Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon!” reads Pei’s tweet.

Since last year’s announcement, Nothing remained tight-lipped about the first product. But recently Pei shared about the device in an official blog post, he suggests that the upcoming Ear (1) is based on the key elements of Concept 1, which was teased in March. Pei claimed that the design is still top-secret but the Ear (1) will arrive with the combination of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. Besides nothing is known about the upcoming Nothing Ear (1), let’s see when the company is planning to launch the device in India.

