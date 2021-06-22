Nubia Red Magic 6R launched with an advanced cooling system to take on ROG Phone 5

The newly launched Red Magic 6R goes head to head with the Asus ROG Phone 5 which was launched earlier this year. Let's have a detailed look.

Nubia, the sub-brand of ZTE, has launched its latest gaming smartphone today in the global market. The newly gaming smartphone is known as the Red Magic 6R which is an upgrade to the Red Magic 6, the handset comes with upgraded features like an improved cooling system, Qualcomm processor, 12GB RAM, shoulder triggers for better gaming performance and a lot more. It seems that the newly launched Red Magic 6R goes head to head with the Asus ROG Phone 5 which was launched earlier this year. Let's have a detailed look at how the gaming smartphone is better than its rivals.

Nubia Red Magic 6R Specifications: How it's different

As mentioned above the Red Magic 6R is an upgraded version of the original Red Magic 6. The newly launched gaming smartphone comes equipped with a multi-dimensional cooling system. The advanced cooling hardware consists of VC liquid cooling, graphene, and thermal gel to keep the processor calm even during long hour gaming sessions. While the ROG Phone 5 comes equipped with an AeroActive 5 cooler which is also an enhanced cooling system for a smartphone.

At the front, the Red Magic 6R flaunts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handsets offer an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a centre drilled punch-hole camera cutout design for making room for the selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB LPDDR5 RAM which ensures better performance.

On a gaming phone, I hardly look for the camera specification but the company has notably offered a quad-camera setup placed at the top-left corner of the back panel. The camera module consists of a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the Red Magic 6R comes with an upgraded 16MP selfie camera.

Sadly, the company has reduced the battery capacity from the original 5,050mAh to 4,200mAh, which might change anyone’s perception of this smartphone. It comes with a 55W fast charging support, but the 4,200mAh battery is not going to lure gamers and with this point, the Red Magic 6R might lose the chance to attract users.

Red Magic 6R price

Red Magic 6R in China launched with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,100) for the 6GB + 128GB storage. While the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is up for grabs at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 37,500). The 12GB + 128GB storage option will be available for sale at CNY 3,599 (approx Rs 40,900) and the 12GB + 256GB storage model will cost your CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs 44,400). The gaming smartphone will be available in Phantom Black and Streamer Silver colour shade. The company will start trading the phone soon. Nubia is yet to make some important announcements about the sale date.

