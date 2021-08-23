Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro confirmed to launch on September 5th; here are the details

Nubia Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro was launched back in March this year in the home country China. The smartphones were launched with impressive features and hardware configuration, later the company also launched an affordable Red Magic 6R in May. Now in the latest development it has been noted that Nubia is gearing up for the launch of its new phone with model number NX699J-S. Recently the handset was listed on the 3C certification website and today the company has officially confirmed the launch of the phone. According to the company, the upcoming Nubia phone will be called the Red Magic 6S Pro. Let’s have a closer look at the launch details.

Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro launch date

As per the official announcement, the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro will be launched on September 6tha at 3 PM local time in China. Nubia has shared an official poster of the handset revealing some of the vital information ahead of the launch.

The teaser poster confirmed that the Red Magic 6S Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The handset is confirmed to arrive with a 165Hz refresh rate display and feature a triple rear camera setup. Alongside, the smartphone is also hinted to arrive with a liquid cooling system for keeping the phone calm during long gaming hours. The Red Magic 6S Pro is going to launch with up to 120W fast charging support to fuel up the device efficiently. It would be interesting to see whether the company is also planning to launch a vanilla variant or not.

Red Magic 6 Pro specifications

Just to recall, the Red Magic 6 Pro was launched with a 6.8-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate and powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The smartphone was backed by up to 18GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Red Magic 6 Pro was launched with a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a primary 64MP camera sensor. The main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

