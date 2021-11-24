Nubia Red Magic 7 expected specifications and latest certification listing

Nubia, the brand which is known for offering a wide range of gaming smartphones in the global market is once again working on a flagship phone. Yes! You guessed it correctly a new gaming phone is soon going to join the Red Magic family dubbed as the Red Magic 7. According to the report, the company is planning to add two new phones to the series namely the Red Magic 7 and the Red Magic 7 Pro. The company is yet to reveal anything about the launch date of the upcoming smartphones but the Bluetooth SIG certification listing has cleared that the launch is going to happen soon. Here are more details about the upcoming gaming smartphones.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Bluetooth SIG listing

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Red Magic 7 is spotted on Bluetooth SIG listing with model number NX679J along with the moniker. Furthermore, the certification site confirmed that the handset will support the latest Bluetooth 5.2 standard and 5G connectivity. Since this is the first time Red Magic 7 has appeared on any certification database there is very limited information regarding phones available on the web. For the hardware, camera specifications, and battery capacity we need to wait until the company starts teasing about the handset.

Nubia Red Magic 7 expected specifications

Nubia is a brand which is known for offering the latest and top-end hardware and software configuration. Considering the same, we can expect that the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 7 series is going to be equipped with the latest Snapdragon chipset, which is expected to be launched soon.

According to the reports, the upcoming Snapdragon 898 SoC is said to be built on a 4nm process and pack Cortex- X2 at 3.0GHz core, three 2.5GHz cores, and four 1.79GHz cores clubbed with Adreno 780 GPU. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the handset and we recommend you take this information with the pinch of salt.

Source