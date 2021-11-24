Nubia’s Upcoming Gaming Flagship Redmagic 7 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Listing, Likely to be Launched Soon

Nubia is working on adding a new device to its Redmagic lineup of gaming phones. The Redmagic 7 appears to be the next edition of Nubia's Redmagic series. The RedMagic 7 series is likely to be released early next year. There is no official announcement on when this gaming phone will be released. However, based on the Redmi Magic 6 series' introduction date, we may expect its successor to arrive in March 2022.

Nubia Redmagic 7 Bluetooth SIG Listing

The RedMagic 7 was spotted on Bluetooth SIG website by MySmartPrice with the model number NX679J. The business is expected to release at least two devices in the series, which will most likely be branded the RedMagic 7 and the RedMagic 7 Pro

The smartphone will come with Bluetooth 5.2 as seen on the listing website. Apart from that, there’s barely any information available at present. The device has been seen for the first time on the web.

Nubia is accustomed to using the latest Qualcomm processors in its Redmagic series, so we should expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip in this upcoming gaming smartphone (previously known as Snapdragon 898). This flagship processor will be built utilising a 4nm process and will include 1x Cortex-X2 3.0GHz core, 3x 2.50GHz cores, and 4x 1.79GHz cores, as well as the Adreno 780 GPU.

The forthcoming Nubia RedMagic 7 is expected to include an industry-leading 165Hz OLED panel and 16GB of RAM. The current Redmagic flagship includes a triple-camera array with a 64MP primary camera, and the Redmagic 7 is expected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor. We can also anticipate 120W rapid charging support. The smartphone could possibly have improved thermal management to keep the phone cool while performing demanding tasks.

There is no official announcement on when this gaming phone will be released. In the following days, we should expect to see more listings of the upcoming Redmagic 7 series on certification websites.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.