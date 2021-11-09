NVIDIA's new chip for robots is six times more powerful than its predecessor

NVIDIA has launched a successor to the Jetson AGX Xavier, its $1,100 AI brain for robots that it released back in 2018.

The new Jetson AGX Orin module as NVIDIA calls it has six times the processing power of Xavier while maintaining the same form factor and fitting in the palm of one's hand. Orin is an "energy-efficient AI supercomputer" designed by NVIDIA for use in robotics, autonomous and medical devices, as well as edge AI applications that may appear impossible at the moment.

Orin, according to the chipmaker, can perform 200 trillion operations per second. It's powered by NVIDIA's Ampere architecture GPU, Arm Cortex-A78AE CPUs, and next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators, allowing it to run multiple AI applications.

Orin will make its software and tools available to users, including the NVIDIA Isaac Sim scalable robotics simulation application, which allows developers to test and manage their AI-powered robots in photorealistic, physically accurate virtual environments. NVIDIA Clara is an AI-powered imaging and genomics solution for healthcare professionals. NVIDIA Drive is also available to autonomous vehicle developers.

The price of the Orin has yet to be revealed, but the Jetson AGX Orin module and developer kit are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2022. On NVIDIA's website, those interested can sign up to be notified when it becomes available. The company will also discuss Orin at the NVIDIA GTC, which runs from November 8th to 11th.