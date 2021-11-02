O2 Cure unveils REME LED portable air purifier in India

O2 Cure has introduced a portable air purifier REME LED and the company claims that it’s backed by internationally tested advanced technology. Furthermore, the company also claimed that this portable air purifier protects you from airborne harmful pathogens including the Novel SARS COV2 coronavirus. It offers the path-breaking REME LED active purification technology by RGF, USA. Along with washable filters and ultra-quiet operation. Ideal for small spaces, this newly launched product features a long power life and functions as a low maintenance advanced catalyst. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched purifier.

O2 Cure REME LED portable air purifier price in India

Convenient to carry and easy to operate, the newly launched REME LED portable air purifier is priced at Rs 21,995 and can accompany you as your travel buddy wherever you go.

O2 Cure REME LED features

Air purifiers are gradually becoming a lifestyle accessory along with healthy and medical safety. This year the air purifier market in India was worth Rs 450 crore, and an increase has been seen in the overall industry. Businesses are reviving and preparing to reopen, safer, smarter, and stronger than before. The need for clean, safe air was a key lesson learned around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you're welcoming customers back to your restaurant, reuniting your office team or reopening a fitness studio, creating a safe environment where your employees and customers can breathe is becoming imperative.

The high-flow purifier, which is designed to quietly deliver automatic, low-maintenance round-the-clock operation, quickly dilutes virus-carrying aerosols to a level that is significantly less infectious. Similar devices in the market today can be cumbersome and difficult to move. O2Cure's streamlined solution UV LED of optimum wavelength directed on a hybrid catalyst that combines to produce friendly oxidizers like Hydrogen Peroxide molecules in the indoor space.

These friendly oxidizers neutralize allergens, odor, mold, bacteria, VOCs, and microbial in the air. In addition to REME-LED Bipolar Ionization (BPI) releases positive and negative ions, which reduce PM2.5 levels in the indoor space. This innovative product is a complete solution for all harmful air pollutants like allergens, PM levels, odour, mould, coronavirus, bacteria, VOCs and many others Simply plug it in, turn it on, and relax knowing that you're being provided cleaner & safer air for your customers, colleagues, employees, or students.