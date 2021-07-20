Ola e-scooter available to pre-order; here's how you can book one

Ola, the company which is known for its wide range of Taxi services in India has started taking pre-booking for its newly introduced upcoming electric two-wheelers. The can aggregator has already started teasing about the upcoming electric scooter and revealed the design of the vehicle. The company is yet to disclose the price of the Ola e-scooters in India. However, you can still pre-book the scooter by paying Rs 499 only. Yes! You read it right you can pre-book the e-scooter even before the launch. If you are wondering how to do that then don’t worry we get you all the information about the Ola e-scooter pre-booking.

How to pre-book Ola e-scooter

Ola has started taking pre-orders for its unannounced electric scooters via its official Ola Electric website. On the dedicated website, you can find all the necessary details about the vehicle. So here are the steps which you need to follow to pre-book the Ola e-scooter.

First, you need to head to the Ola Electric website by clicking this link

At the top, you can see a Reserve for Rs 499 button, click on it.

Now you need to enter your phone number, tick the box and click on Next.

You will receive an OTP on your phone number.

Enter the OTP and click on

Now you have to provide your full name and your email ID.

Click on the Next button.

Here you have to make the payment of Rs 499 using your net banking, UPI, debit card, or Ola money.

Once the payment is done you’re all good to go.

You will receive a confirmation email on your registered ID and mobile number stating that your Ola scooter has been booked. Ola will inform you later when you can choose the colour of your Ola scooter and pay the remaining amount. Do note that the e-scooter will be shipped to your doorstep when it's ready to ship. A consumer who pre-books the vehicle will be the priority and receive the shipment first. The Ola Scooter will be competitively priced, and the pricing shall be announced soon. Speculations suggest that the two-wheeler will be launched between Rs 85,000 to Rs 1,00,000. Ola e-scooter is yet to be launched in India but rumours suggest that the two-wheeler will make its way to the market in July-end or in the first week of August.