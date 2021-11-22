Ola Electric Scooter Deliveries Delayed Due to Chip Shortage; Deliveries to Commence in Mid-December

Those who have reserved the Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters may have to wait a little longer for their new ride. Due to a global semiconductor chip shortage, the delivery of Ola Electric's S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters has reportedly been delayed by two weeks to a month. The electric vehicle manufacturer had planned to start client deliveries later this month, but that has now been put back to mid to late December.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro Deliveries Delayed

Ola Electric introduced its electric two-wheeled scooters, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, to the Indian market a few months ago. The corporation had stated at the time that delivery would commence in October, however, the delivery dates have been postponed.

Earlier, the first set of deliveries were scheduled for October 25 to November 25, will now most likely occur between December 15 and December 30. The corporation claims that the delay is due to a scarcity of chips and technical components. According to reports, the business has halted new bookings until the chip shortage has subsided.

Customers who had reserved an e-scooter unit received an email from the brand, claiming that the delivery delay was inevitable. In a letter to consumers, it apologised and stated that manufacturing is being increased in order to provide scooters to clients as soon as possible.

According to the company’s claim, the Ola S1 has a range of 121 kilometres, while the Pro model has a range of 181 kilometres. The range of Ola scooters is higher than the other electric two-wheelers on the market in India. Ola will supply a portable 750W charger and is establishing a 'Hypercharger' network across the country, which will allow users to recoup 75 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes.

The Ola S1 costs Rs 99,999, while the enhanced Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999. The bookings began on September 15, and the company reported sales of 600 crores on the first day, rising to 1,100 crores on the second. The company is already deploying its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters on test rides across the country, with the goal of covering 1,000 cities and towns by mid-December. It's being touted as the country's largest electric vehicle test drive programme. The feedback to the test rides, according to the company, has been overwhelmingly positive.

