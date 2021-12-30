Ola S1 electric scooter buyers getting a free upgrade to the Pro model; All you need to know

Ola has recently entered the electric two-vehicle in the Indian market and now the company has confirmed that its upgrading customers who have purchased the standard variant of the Ola S1 electric scooter to Ola S1 Pro. Yes! You read it correctly, But there is a condition to it. According to Ola, the company is only upgrading the benefits of hardware like motor, power, and battery for free, but the software upgrades come with a price tag that customers have to pay. Let’s have a closer look at the caught.

According to Ola, the customers who have already bought the Ola S1 can upgrade to Ola S1 Pro without paying a single penny. However, they have to pay Rs 30,000 to avail the software features which are delicately meant for the Pro variant. The Ola S1 Pro comes with a 3.97kWh battery and certainly offers Hyper Mode. The base variant comes with a price tag of Rs 1 lakh while the Pro model is only Rs 30,000 expensive than the former.

Ola claims that they have received a higher number of books for the Ola S1 Pro compared to the standard model. That’s the reason the company is planning to upgrade the small portion of customers who have ordered Ola S1 to Ola S1 Pro by deactivating the exclusive features. Ola S1 Pro comes with special features like hyper mode, hill hold, cruise control, and voice assistant. To access these features customers need to pay Rs 30,000. Design-wise both the models look identical with some here and there changes.

As per the company, the consumers will receive the S1 Pro in the same shade in which they have ordered the Ola S1. Just to recall, the Ola e-scooters also come with a 7-inch touchscreen which features multiple microphones along with an AI speech recognition feature. The AI runs on in-house MoveOS created by Ola Electric. According to the company, the vehicle control unit is powered by an acute-core processor, clubbed with 3GB RAM. On the connectivity part, the S1 and the S1 Pro come with 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. You can also customize the sound of the scooter that comes pre-loaded with the vehicles.