Ola S1 Vs Simple One; amazing electric scooters with smart features

Ola the popular cab aggregator has officially launched its most-awaited electric scooters in the Indian market with an affordable price point. The company has launched two variants called — the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro. Both the scooter comes with a power of 8.5 kW, the standard variant is capable of delivering a back up of 121km and goes up 90km/h. Moreover, it took 3.6 seconds to reach 0-40km/h speed. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched Ola e-scooters/

Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro specifications

As mentioned above the Ola electric scooter comes in two variants the S1 and the S1 Pro. Both the models come with a peak power of 8.5 kW motors which comes with an array of features. The Ola S1 can reach 0.40 kmph in 3.6 seconds, while the S1 Pro can achieve the same in 3 seconds. The standard variant can reach up to a top speed of 90kmph and the Pro variant can go up to 115kmph.

Ola S1 comes equipped with a 2.98 Wh battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering a mileage of 121 km in one single charge. On the other hand, the S1 Pro bags a 3.97kWh battery, which is capable of delivering a battery life of 181 kms. Besides, the company has also added a Battery Management System, which monitor the battery to ensure better durability, safety, performance, and range. You can pair your smartphone with the electric scooter and use it as a digital key to lock and unlock.

Besides, the Ola e-scooters also come with a 7-inch touchscreen which features multiple microphones along with an AI speech recognition feature. The AI runs on in-house MoveOS created by Ola Electric. According to the company, the vehicle control unit is powered by an acute-core processor, clubbed with 3GB RAM. On the connectivity part, the S1 and the S1 Pro comes with 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. You can also customize the sound of the scooter that comes pre-loaded with the vehicles.

Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro Price in India

The standard Ola S1 is launched with a price tag of Rs 99,999 and the top-end variant the S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,000. The company confirmed that the electric scooters will be available for sale in India from September 8th and the deliveries start from October.

The Ola S1 will be up for grabs in five color options, including Porcelain, White, Neo Mint, Jet Black, Coral Glam (Red), and Marshmellow. While the S1 Pro will be available in porcelain White, Liquid Silver, Marshmellow, Millenial Pink, Neo Mint, Anthracite Grey, Coral Glam, Midnight Blue, Jet Black, and Matt Black colour shades.

Ola Electric S1 Vs Simple One

It seems that Ola S1 scooters are going to receive huge competition from the recent launch of Simple One. Simple Energy has launched its Simple One electric scooter in the Indian market to take on rivals. The newly launched e-scooter comes with an array of features and it could be a great competition for Ola electric scooters. Here’s a side by side comparison.

