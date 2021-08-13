Old generation S Pens will not work on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has recently launched in the global market along with the Galaxy Z Flip3. Both the foldable handset comes with an array of features, premium looks, improved hardware, and a lot more. The Galaxy Z Fold2 however comes with an added advantage of S Pen support which might have drawn a lot of attention as the company is not launching the Note series this year. S Pen allows users to take advantage of drawing, making notes, taking screenshots, editing images, and a lot more. But in case you are a thing that you can use the old generation S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold3 then we must tell you that it won’t work.

Samsung has officially announced that using the old generation S Pen might cause damage to the screen of the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold3. The company has developed the S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition just to avoid any screen damage. The newly launched S Pens come with a tip like the traditional S Pen but they are softer than the previous generation and also retractable.

Both the stylus comes with a mechanism that prevents damage to the foldable screen of the Galaxy Z Fold3. According to the company, excessive pressure with the old-generation stylus can damage the screen of the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold3 which comes with a tough protective layer. Moreover, even if you try to use the old S Pen on the next-gen smartphone then One UI of the Galaxy Z Fold3 is capable enough of detecting the compatibility and refusing to respond.

Just to recall, the S Pen Fold Edition comes with a price tag of USD 50 while the S Pen Pro will be available for grabs at USD 100.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in three colour variants including the Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. The base variant of the smartphone costs USD 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,33,500).

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold’s base model with 256GB of native storage costs around Rsxxx. The handset’s higher-end version with 512GB of storage will set you back by Rs xxx.
What is the display configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 7.6-inch main foldable screen with a Dynamic AMOLED panel and a resolution of 2,208 x 1,768 pixels. There’s also a 6.2-inch cover display on the outside.
What are the processor and memory features of the Galaxy Z Fold 3?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood. The 5nm fabrication process based chipset is paired with 12GB of LDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of native storage.
