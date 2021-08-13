Old generation S Pens will not work on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has recently launched in the global market along with the Galaxy Z Flip3. Both the foldable handset comes with an array of features, premium looks, improved hardware, and a lot more. The Galaxy Z Fold2 however comes with an added advantage of S Pen support which might have drawn a lot of attention as the company is not launching the Note series this year. S Pen allows users to take advantage of drawing, making notes, taking screenshots, editing images, and a lot more. But in case you are a thing that you can use the old generation S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold3 then we must tell you that it won’t work.

Samsung has officially announced that using the old generation S Pen might cause damage to the screen of the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold3. The company has developed the S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition just to avoid any screen damage. The newly launched S Pens come with a tip like the traditional S Pen but they are softer than the previous generation and also retractable.

Both the stylus comes with a mechanism that prevents damage to the foldable screen of the Galaxy Z Fold3. According to the company, excessive pressure with the old-generation stylus can damage the screen of the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold3 which comes with a tough protective layer. Moreover, even if you try to use the old S Pen on the next-gen smartphone then One UI of the Galaxy Z Fold3 is capable enough of detecting the compatibility and refusing to respond.

Just to recall, the S Pen Fold Edition comes with a price tag of USD 50 while the S Pen Pro will be available for grabs at USD 100.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes in three colour variants including the Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. The base variant of the smartphone costs USD 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,33,500).

Source