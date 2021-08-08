OLED panels are much safer than LED ones says Asus Business Head India

We are in an era where people are surrounded by technology for almost everything. In the past few years, technology has evolved and so do the display features. Earlier smartphone and laptop manufacturers were using LCD and LED display with their offering and gradually they have shifted to AMOLED and OLED panels which seems to be more accurate and produce more colours compared to the LED panel. In recent research, it has been reported that users are more inclined towards OLED technology as they are getting a better viewing experience and less stress on their eyes. To dig this matter more we get in touch with Asus to know more about the OLED tech and why laptop manufacturers are preferring it more.

Asus is a big name when it comes to gaming laptops, accessories, PC components, and more. According to the company, the OLED display panel has emerged to be one of the key elements of a good laptop. OLED technology has become more mainstream in the past few years. Adopted widely for commercial usage, the OLED panel enhances the viewing experience and ensures good eye health.

OLED panels are thin and offer better colour coverage in order to deliver a superior image quality. Due to its thin feature, it's also used in future devices like transparent, flexible, foldable, rollable and even stretchable.

“With the new hybrid model, many working professionals and students are working and studying from home during lockdown and the amount of time they spend on laptop screens has exponentially increased. Regular screens produce high amounts of blue light, which is linked to problems like blurry vision, eyestrain, dry eye, macular degeneration, and cataracts. In fact, elongated hours can even cause sleep issues. Using a laptop with OLED screen reduces exposure to blue light by 70 percent, making it more comfortable and healthier to one’s eyes,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India told us.

Furthermore, Arnold told us that companies prefer OLED panels because they provide an enhanced viewing experience while also giving less strain to users' eyes. This seems to be a good deal for users who spend long hours on their laptops for their daily bread and butter. Moreover, OLED displays offer faster refresh rates, providing better creativity and productivity for the ones who belong to the creative field. But that doesn’t mean that OLED panels are only for content creators, photographers, it’s also for working professionals and students, who spend a large amount of time on their laptops.

How can we expect the OLED laptop segment to evolve in the coming years?

We asked this question to Arnold in which he responded, “ In coming times, the consumption pattern of the users is set to further evolve, opening more avenues for innovation in the PC industry by creating laptops which are more powerful and would play an important role in meeting the emerging requirements of consumers. As the industry evolves and adapts itself to the new normal, more and more players will aim to introduce OLED laptops to meet the consumer demand. To cater to the wide set of audience and ensure their well being, companies will continue to experiment, innovate and transform to incorporate OLED technology across product segments.”

OLED technology not only offers a better viewing experience but is also 70 percent less harmful as compared to the LCD screen, making it extra gentle on your eyes to reduce the risk of retinal damage. Additionally, the OLED revolution has ushered in an era of ultra-fast display response time that offers an immersive, blur-free and lag-free viewing experience with better colour corrections, contrast and brightness with 1.6 times display colour volume compared to LCD laptops.

We also asked him Does the brand plan to introduce more OLED laptops? On which he said, “Our OLED laptops will not only be part of a premium category but also touch upon the affordable segment to cater to its wide set of audience with improved reach and accessibility. We at ASUS have already reduced the price for OLED laptops and aiming to soon make it a mainstream laptop to burst the myth that it is a premium laptop. For example, initially, OLED panels were only available in the Asus premium laptops that were in the range of INR 1.5 lakh and above, however, with the recent launch of ASUS ZenBook 13, the company has forayed into the 80-90k price segment as well with OLED technology. We aim to be at the forefront of the OLED technology revolution and its progress.”