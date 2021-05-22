One day data plans from Jio and other Jio plans for reference

Running short of mobile data on your Jio connections. Check out the quick recharges they offer.

It is a part of our daily routine to face internet issues. When our mobile network fails, we depend on the home WiFi network, which overloaded with multiple people using the same WiFi network. And when the WiFi fails, we are dependent on our mobile network to get us through our working day. Most users are facing connectivity issues with their mobile networks, but a few network providers like Jio can provide users with some usable service.

We did some digging and found that many people search for a quick data recharge option for Jio. To make their life easier, we have put together a list of data recharges for your reference.

Jio Data Recharges Unlimited 1GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack 1GB Active Plan ₹11 Unlimited 2GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack 2GB Active Plan ₹21 Unlimited 6GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack 6GB Active Plan ₹51 Unlimited 12GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack 12GB Active Plan ₹101 Unlimited 30GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs 30GB 30 Days ₹151 Unlimited 40GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs 40GB 30 Days ₹201 Unlimited 50GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs 50GB 30 Days ₹251 1.5GB/day Data for 56 Days Cricket Pack 1.5GB/day 56 Days ₹499 72GB for Active Plan Disney+ Hotstar Pack 72GB Active Plan ₹612 50GB/30days for 120 Days Disney+ Hotstar Pack 50GB/30days 120 Days ₹1,004 And just in case data was not the issue, but the talk-time was. here are come quick recharges for added talk-time. Jio Talk-Time Recharges Talk-Time Validity Price ₹7.47 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹10 ₹14.95 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹20 ₹39.37 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹50 ₹81.75 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹100 ₹420.73 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹500 ₹844.46 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹1,000 And if you are interested in unlimited plans that give free Disney HotStar membership, you should go for the following recharges. Unlimited Talktime and Data Plans Recharger with free Disney Hotstar VIP member for a year Talk-Time Data Validity Price Unlimited Talktime with 3GB/day Data for 28 Days 3GB/day 28 Days ₹401 Unlimited Talktime with 2GB/day Data for 56 Days 2GB/day 56 Days ₹598 Unlimited Talktime with 1.5GB/day Data for 84 Days 1.5GB/day 84 Days ₹777 Unlimited Talktime with 2GB/day Data for 365 Days 2GB/day 365 Days ₹2,599

Credits :Jio website

