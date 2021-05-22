  1. Home
  2. tech

One day data plans from Jio and other Jio plans for reference

Running short of mobile data on your Jio connections. Check out the quick recharges they offer.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: May 22, 2021 06:58 pm
Jio, Data Recharge One day data plans from Jio and other Jio plans for reference
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It is a part of our daily routine to face internet issues. When our mobile network fails, we depend on the home WiFi network, which overloaded with multiple people using the same WiFi network. And when the WiFi fails, we are dependent on our mobile network to get us through our working day.  Most users are facing connectivity issues with their mobile networks, but a few network providers like Jio can provide users with some usable service.

We did some digging and found that many people search for a quick data recharge option for Jio. To make their life easier, we have put together a list of data recharges for your reference.

 

 

 

 

Jio Data Recharges  

Unlimited 1GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack

 1GB Active Plan ₹11
Unlimited 2GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack 2GB Active Plan ₹21
Unlimited 6GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack 6GB Active Plan ₹51
Unlimited 12GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack 12GB Active Plan ₹101
Unlimited 30GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs 30GB 30 Days ₹151
Unlimited 40GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs 40GB 30 Days ₹201
Unlimited 50GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs 50GB 30 Days ₹251
1.5GB/day Data for 56 Days Cricket Pack 1.5GB/day 56 Days ₹499
72GB for Active Plan Disney+ Hotstar Pack 72GB Active Plan ₹612
50GB/30days for 120 Days Disney+ Hotstar Pack 50GB/30days 120 Days ₹1,004
 

And just in case data was not the issue, but the talk-time was. here are come quick recharges for added talk-time.

Jio Talk-Time Recharges
Talk-Time
 Validity Price
₹7.47 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹10
₹14.95 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹20
₹39.37 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹50
₹81.75 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹100
₹420.73 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹500
₹844.46 Talktime Top-Up Voucher UNLIMITED ₹1,000

 

And if you are interested in unlimited plans that give free Disney HotStar membership, you should go for the following recharges.

Unlimited Talktime and Data Plans Recharger

with free Disney Hotstar VIP member for a year

Talk-Time Data Validity Price
Unlimited Talktime with 3GB/day Data for 28 Days 3GB/day 28 Days ₹401
Unlimited Talktime with 2GB/day Data for 56 Days 2GB/day 56 Days ₹598
Unlimited Talktime with 1.5GB/day Data for 84 Days 1.5GB/day 84 Days ₹777
Unlimited Talktime with 2GB/day Data for 365 Days 2GB/day 365 Days ₹2,599

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Jio website

You may like these
NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars spotted scaling the 'Mont Mercou' from Space
Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition OnePlus Watch to Launch on 24th May, in China. OnePlus Teases
Blue Tick Account verification process restarted by Twitter under updated policies
New renders of the Apple Watch Series 7 leaked
Microsoft pulls the plug on Internet Explorer
First images of Mars sent back by China's Mars probe Tianwen-1. China's first Mars mission