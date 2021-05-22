One day data plans from Jio and other Jio plans for reference
It is a part of our daily routine to face internet issues. When our mobile network fails, we depend on the home WiFi network, which overloaded with multiple people using the same WiFi network. And when the WiFi fails, we are dependent on our mobile network to get us through our working day. Most users are facing connectivity issues with their mobile networks, but a few network providers like Jio can provide users with some usable service.
We did some digging and found that many people search for a quick data recharge option for Jio. To make their life easier, we have put together a list of data recharges for your reference.
Jio Data Recharges
Unlimited 1GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack
1GB
Active Plan
₹11
Unlimited 2GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack
2GB
Active Plan
₹21
Unlimited 6GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack
6GB
Active Plan
₹51
Unlimited 12GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack
12GB
Active Plan
₹101
Unlimited 30GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs
30GB
30 Days
₹151
Unlimited 40GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs
40GB
30 Days
₹201
Unlimited 50GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs
50GB
30 Days
₹251
1.5GB/day Data for 56 Days Cricket Pack
1.5GB/day
56 Days
₹499
72GB for Active Plan Disney+ Hotstar Pack
72GB
Active Plan
₹612
50GB/30days for 120 Days Disney+ Hotstar Pack
50GB/30days
120 Days
₹1,004
And just in case data was not the issue, but the talk-time was. here are come quick recharges for added talk-time.
Jio Talk-Time Recharges
Talk-Time
Validity
Price
₹7.47 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
UNLIMITED
₹10
₹14.95 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
UNLIMITED
₹20
₹39.37 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
UNLIMITED
₹50
₹81.75 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
UNLIMITED
₹100
₹420.73 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
UNLIMITED
₹500
₹844.46 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
UNLIMITED
₹1,000
And if you are interested in unlimited plans that give free Disney HotStar membership, you should go for the following recharges.
Unlimited Talktime and Data Plans Recharger
with free Disney Hotstar VIP member for a year
Talk-Time
Data
Validity
Price
Unlimited Talktime with 3GB/day Data for 28 Days
3GB/day
28 Days
₹401
Unlimited Talktime with 2GB/day Data for 56 Days
2GB/day
56 Days
₹598
Unlimited Talktime with 1.5GB/day Data for 84 Days