OnePlus 10 Pro leaked renders reveal design and specifications ahead of launch

OnePlus company is known for offering a wide range of premium segment Android smartphones. Recently the company has launched its OnePlus 9R series in India and across the globe and now all the eyes are up for the launch of the next-gen OnePlus 10 series. It seems that the company is also gearing up for the launch of the upcoming smartphones as the leaks and rumours about the OnePlus 10 series have already started surfacing on the web. In the latest development, the alleged OnePlus Pro render has been leaked on the web revealing the design of the smartphone.

OnePlus 10 Pro

Sooo... I'm back from the Future again, this time with the very first and early look at the #OnePlus10Pro in form of stunning 5K renders!



On behalf of @ZoutonUS -> https://t.co/OPSs1ray1P pic.twitter.com/A6h1EfT98a — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 9, 2021

According to the leaked renders, the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to arrive with an around-the-edge camera bump placed at the top-left camera of the rear panel similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The leaked images of the handset suggest that the phone will arrive with a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera sensors are aligned in a 2x2 grid. It seems that the handset will feature a grainy texture similar to sandstone mode which was launched back in 2017 as Star Wars edition. The texture of the rear panel looks promising and seems to offer a better grip.

If you look closely, you can notice a bumpy texture on the power button of the phone placed at the right side of the frame. It seems that the texture is provided to make it different from the volume rocker keys which are situated just above the lock button.

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to arrive with a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the upcoming flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. The smartphone is also said to offer a 5,000mAh battery with a Wrap Charge technology for faster charging.

