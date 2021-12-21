OnePlus 10 Pro Making Debut in January 2022, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau Confirms

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been in the news for a few days, and several rumours concerning its release date have arisen on the internet. Now, in a piece of recent news, the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphone will be released in January, according to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau's official Weibo account. Although he hasn't confirmed the exact date, reports suggest it will be on January 5th. The OnePlus 10 Pro, which succeeds the OnePlus 9 Pro, is one of the most anticipated flagship phones of 2022. According to previous rumours, the OnePlus 10 Pro could make its debut at CES 2022, which is set to kick off on January 5 in Las Vegas. However, OnePlus' attendance at CES 2022 may unveil something other than the OnePlus 10 lineup.

OnePlus 10 Pro Alleged Specifications

The OnePlus 10 series smartphones will be powered by the newly revealed Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, according to the company. According to previous rumours, the OnePlus 10 Pro would include a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz high refresh rate. Previously the renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro were leaked by OnLeaks, according to the leaks the dimensions of the forthcoming OnePlus flagship is the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone's thickness is 8.7mm, and its entire dimensions are 163.2 mm x 73.6 mm x 8.7 mm.

Image: OnLeaks

A 50MP main camera with OIS and laser autofocus, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 3x optical zoom are rumoured to be included on the rear of the OnePlus 10 Pro. At the front, a 32-megapixel camera sensor is expected to be housed in the punch-hole cutout in the top-left corner of the screen for selfies and video calling.

On top of the Android 12 operating system, the phone will run the ColorOS 12 custom skin. It is believed to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and to offer both wired and wireless rapid charging at 80W and 50W, respectively.

If sources are to be believed, the OnePlus 10 series will be available in January for the Chinese market, but not until March or April for the rest of the world.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.